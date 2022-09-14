Due to PIA’s higher fee rates in response to students returning to China for academic reasons, it is now hard for students to afford such pricey tickets.

The cost of the return flights for students to China is a major issue. Instead of charging students 70,000 PKR for each airline ticket, PIA personnel is charging them 550,000 PKR.

Social media is exploding with the trend #PIALootingPakStudents. Many students have come forward to vent their opinions on Twitter and other social media platforms. Students have also asked Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, to take action against PIA’s passenger robbery.

Students assert that a 5 hour direct flight from Pakistan to China costs 550k. The same flight costs 130k from China to Pakistan. The burden of fare comparison is great for students. They also assert why PIA only reserved 100 seats since the Boeing 777 could hold 300 passengers.

The ticket price used to be around 50 thousand Pakistani rupees, but the PIA government has suddenly hiked it to 5 to 8 lacs. This is unfair to both students and the entire population of Pakistanis who travel to China in order to pursue their aspirations.