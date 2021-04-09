KARACHI: Keeping the safety of passengers in view, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has forbidden its captains and cabin crew from fasting during flights.

According to the safety alert issued by the PIA administration for captains and cabin crew in connection with the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, the pilots and cabin crew have been prohibited from fasting during flights. “Majority of the Muslim countries’ airlines captains and crew members are not allowed to fast during flight”, the alert read. The ban on fasting has been put in place to ensure the safety of travellers. The PIA spokesperson further said a mechanism is being evolved to ensure no flight operations during Sehri and Iftari timings

Pakistan International Airlines has termed the decision best for its passengers, captains and cabin crew in line with the international rules. On the other hand, the national flag carrier has granted promotions to the pilots. The Chief of Flight Operations Capt Arshad Khan notified the promotions of aviation from ATR to A-320, whereas, the process for promotions from A-320 aircraft to B-777 aircraft is underway in the national airlines.