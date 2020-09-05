PIA cuts fares for domestic destinations

KARACHI : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced further reduction in its fares for domestic destinations on Friday. The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights among Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. According to the new package announced for flights between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, the airline fixed Rs7,400 for one-way ticket along with 20kg cargo weight, whereas, Rs13,500 will be charged for two-way ticket from the passenger travelling to the aforesaid route along with 20 kg cargo weight. Meanwhile, Rs8,400 will be charged for a one-way ticket along with 35kg weight and Rs, 15,000 would be the fare for two-way ticket along with 35kg cargo weight. The new fares have been enforced with immediate effect, said the PIA spokesperson. Earlier on August 8, Pakistan International Airlines had reduced its domestic fares on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 14. The PIA spokesman had announced a 14 per cent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The relief remained in place from 7-14 August.