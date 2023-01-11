For all the right reasons, Ahsan and Minal Khan are moving closer to the trolls’ objective.They have come under fire for uploading personal pictures ever since they posted pics from their honeymoon.

Because there has simply been too much love and affection for the social media police to handle, we’re going to talk about the most recent picture of Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan.

A recent Instagram post by Ahsan showed him kissing his wife Minal when they were on the beach. The caption said “Beach Bae,” which is obviously self-explanatory. Additional lecturers started condemning this pair for subverting society and spreading obscenity when this picture was shared.

The public has begun making fun of Minal Khan and advising her to show some respect for her mother, who doesn’t actually remove her dupatta from her head.

Some people are advising them to do all of this kissing and loving in their rooms. If kids aren’t permitted to enjoy privacy in their rooms, people wonder.

Some of their supporters are arguing that they can get away with it because they are both married, while a commentator believes it’s inappropriate to show so much love in public even if you are married.

Here are some other images. Take a look.