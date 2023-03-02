An image of Lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib, a defence analyst who is now being held by the police, has gone popular on social media.

On February 27, the Islamabad police arrested the retired military officer at his apartment in the federal capital during a pre-dawn operation. He was detained for stirring hatred and spreading it among the populace towards national institutions.

The former soldier is seen in the viral photo standing behind the prison bars with his hands folded and his eyes fixed on the camera.

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said he was “embarrassed as a Pakistani to witness the depths” the country had “sunk to” due to the “imported administration of a cabal of crooks and their handlers” after viewing the picture.

“They have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges in their desperate attempt to hold onto power and silence any dissenting voices,” the PTI leader alleged.

I feel embarrassed as a Pakistani to witness the depths we have sunk to thanks to this imported regime of a cabal of crooks & their handlers. In desperation to cling to power & muzzle all dissenting voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges. pic.twitter.com/YCo9F371vU — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2023

Amjad Shoaib, a retired lieutenant general, is currently being held by police on a three-day physical remand.

The former military commander was brought before Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah’s court the same day he was detained, and the remand was authorised by a local court in Islamabad.

The prosecution asked a seven-day physical remand and informed the court during the hearing that a case had been launched against the former three-star general.

The ex-general, according to prosecutor Adnan, attempted to sow division between the government, the opposition, and government workers with his TV comments.

The police’s request was refused by the court, and he was instead placed on a three-day physical remand.