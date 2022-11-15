Alia Bhatt recently gave her followers their first look at herself following the birth of her child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6.

The new mother in B-town uploaded a hazy snapshot of herself on Instagram on Tuesday holding an orange cup with the word “Mama” written on it.

The Brahmastra actress captioned the picture with “It’s me” and a yellow heart-emoji.

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt mother, Manish Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, and many more commented on the post by adding smiley faces and heart-shaped emojis.

As one of her followers pleaded for a picture of Ranbir and the infant, even from behind, others voiced their wish to see the little girl.On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara, two upcoming Bollywood films.

Additionally, Alia will co-star with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone.