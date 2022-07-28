MANILA: On Wednesday, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the northern Philippines claimed the lives of at least five people while rattling high-rise towers in Manila, more than 300 kilometers away.

At 8:43 am (0043 GMT), a shallow but strong earthquake struck the hilly and sparsely inhabited province of Abra on the main island of Luzon. Shallow earthquakes often cause more damage than deeper ones. This one wrecked structures caused hundreds of landslides, injured over a hundred people around the hilly area, and cut off power.”We experienced quite severe shaking.

In the San Juan town of Abra, which experienced the full force of the earthquake, university student Mira Zapata said, “We started shrieking and fled outside.”Our home is fine, but the homes down the hill were hurt. People fled the Dolores municipality as buildings rocked and walls cracked, according to Police Major Edwin Sergio.