Rawalpindi: Malik AbidHussain, Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi has said that under the Clean and Green Pakistan Vision, we have achieved a great deal of successes and millions of trees will be planted in the coming Tree plantation campaign.

He expressed these views while talking with the concerned staff during his visit to AllamaIqbal Park Murree Road and Rawal Park Rawal Road on Sunday morning.

Malik AbidHussain said that all 53 parks located in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas have been turned into lush green. Led by AsifMehmood, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman PHA, for the first time chambers, businessmen and companies joined hands with us to beautify the city which was not done by our predecessors in the past under the pretext of non-availability of funds. With the cooperation of the citizens, we will make Rawalpindi an ideal and model city of the country in terms of natural green environment.

He said that various types of plants are also being developed in the nurseries inside most of the parks.“PHA is providing these plants to the citizens at very affordable rates while during the tree plantation campaign these plants will be given to the citizens free of cost” he added.

Malik AbidHussain said that the Punjab government has set aside ample funds in the new yearfinancial budget for the success of Clean and Green Pakistan and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami with the help of which we will further advance the efforts to eradicate environmental pollution.