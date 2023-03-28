Since the Flour Mill Association hiked the price of flour by Rs10 per kg on Tuesday, mill flour has also been out of the grasp of the underprivileged.

The price of wheat on the open market is soaring, according to a spokeswoman for the Lahore Flour Mill Association.”Due to the high cost of wheat on the open market, the price of flour must be increased. The price of milled flour has gone up today from Rs160 to Rs170 per kg,” he continued.

It should be mentioned that over the past week, the cost of mill flour has gone up by 20 rupees per kg.