RAWALPINDI: Punjab Foresters and Forest Guard Association (PFFGA) has urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab Chief Minister to resolve the issue of their scale up gradation, which has been pending for the last four years, and to provide them with facilities for effective protection of forests.

President PFFGA Hafiz Sajjad and Vice President Mian Imran urged this during meeting of the body held in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

They said the field workers of Punjab Forest Department are playing a leading role in making the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion tree Tsunami Movement a success but they are facing a number of problems rest with government to be resolved.

Mian Imran said that the Cabinet Committee of Punjab government was not paying heed towards our scale up gradation. “Since last four years, we are eyeing on the action rests with this committee but our hopes didn’t turned in reality yet”, he added. He appealed to the PM and CM Punjab to ask the committee concerned to resolve this issue at an earliest. They also complained of having no latest facilities to effectively safe the forest from timber mafia. “We are running short the good transport, weapons and other facilities due to which unable to protect the trees from cutting by timber mafia,” they added.