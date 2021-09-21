ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation has extended Football Club registration till Oct 5.

Elections 2022 under the supervision of Pakistan Football Federation has already started online from August 21.

Secretary General of Pakistan Football Federation Muhammad Naveed Akram said that the first phase of registration was ended on September 20.

A large number of Office Bearers of various clubs have verified their office bearers online to PFF.

He said that various Office Bearers of different Club requested the Pakistan Football Federation to extend the date of registration. Then the Pakistan Football Federation has decided to extend the date till Oct 5.

To seek more information, they should contact to the Manager (IT), Muhammad Amin Cell No. 03004344720.

PFF has sent SMS to the President and Secretary present in the 2015 voter list through portal. So that he is confirming to his club and officials that they are in place at the moment or that any changes have been made. He is confirming and update on the same SMS.

If there is no change in the club officials (president and secretary) and the club, they will be issued a form for renewal of club which has to be filled and submitted online. In the second phase, the club

officials will complete the registration process of their club players and inform the Federation. In the third phase, the list of clubs will be released after checking the registration of clubs. The federation will make a final decision on whether to include the club in the voter list after physical scrutiny.



Secretary federation said that this is a historical step of Pakistan Football Federation towards free, fair and transparent elections which will not only help in making the 2022 elections transparent and fair,

but also make future elections controversial, Instead, it will be acceptable to all and will be helpful and cooperative in promotion of football.