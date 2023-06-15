ISLAMABAD: There is a possibility of a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, according to the summary of Ogra, the price of petrol can be reduced by 5 to 10 rupees.

According to reports, OGRA has sent a summary to the government for determining the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days, in which it is recommended to reduce the prices.

According to the sources, in Ogra’s summary, it has been proposed to reduce the price of petrol by Rs.5 to Rs.10 per liter and the price of diesel by Rs.10 per liter. On the other hand, the sources also say that the prices of petrol and diesel can be maintained.

In the last 14 days, the price of crude oil in the Brent oil market has been as high as 76.95 dollars per barrel, the prices of petroleum products are also being reduced for the last one and a half months.

Sources say that the Finance Minister will consult with the Prime Minister on OGRA recommendations, and the final decision regarding the prices of petroleum products will be taken today. For the next 15 days, the new prices of petroleum products will be applied after 12 midnight.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Petroleum, the crude oil from Russia has reached Pakistan, but the prices will not be affected yet, the effect of the Russian oil will be in the coming days when the Russian crude oil supply has become continuous.