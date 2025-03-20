ISLAMABAD : A new twist has emerged in the cases related to meetings with former prime minister Imran Khan, as Mashal Yousafzai’s contempt of court petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) was once again not included in the cause list despite a court order.The IHC had expressed strong displeasure on Wednesday over the cancellation of the cause list.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan had summoned a written response from the Deputy Registrar and the Advocate General regarding the matter. The court had also remarked that even if the case was not listed today, the hearing would still take place.

Meanwhile, a larger bench of the IHC is set to hear over 20 consolidated cases related to jail meetings today (Thursday). The three-member bench, led by the acting chief justice, included Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan.

It is noteworthy that the jail superintendent had requested the consolidation of all petitions into a single larger bench for streamlined proceedings.