ISLAMABAD: A petition challenging the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated by the federal government has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court. The petition made the federal government, NAB chairman and others party to the case.

A petition seeking annulment of the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance was landed in the IHC on Wednesday.

It was stated in the application that the federal government promulgated the ordinance on October 8.

The petition also said that the reappointment of retired judges was against the freedom of the judiciary.

The petition also cited the Supreme Court verdicts’ references.

It prayed to the court to declare the October 8 ordinance null and void.