Tuesday’s second encounter of the HBL PSL 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena saw Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by two runs, but they were penalised for keeping a slow overrate.

Ali Naqvi, the match referee, took time allowances into account before determining that Peshawar Zalmi were one over short of their goal.

In light of this and in accordance with Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each player was fined 10% of his match money.

Remind everyone that Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings in a hard-fought game by a margin of two runs. In order to meet the first-inning goal of 200 runs, the captain Babar and Cadmore added additional, critical runs.