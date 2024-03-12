In the 29th match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Peshawar Zalmi won the first position on the points table by defeating Karachi Kings by 2 runs after an interesting match.

In pursuit of Peshawar Zalmi’s target of 148 runs, the Karachi Kings team managed to score 145 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat against Karachi Kings in the match played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi’s innings

Peshawar Zalmi, batting first, scored 147 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Captain Babar Azam scored 51 runs and Romain Paul scored 31 runs. Apart from this, Saeem Ayub scored 19 runs, Mohammad Haris scored 13 runs, Haseebullah scored one and Cadmore scored 9 runs.

Arafat Minhas, Zahid Mehmood, and Hasan Ali took one wicket each for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings innings

Chasing the target of 148 runs, Karachi Kings scored 145 runs, and Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi by 2 runs.

Tim Seifert scored 41 runs for Karachi while Irfan Khan remained unbeaten with 39 runs. Shoaib Malik scored 22 and James Vince scored 21 runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq of Peshawar Zalmi dismissed 2 players while Luke Wood, Aamir Jamal, and Saim Ayub took one wicket each.

It should be noted that the 4 teams that will reach the playoffs in Pakistan Super League Season 9 have already been decided.

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators have reached the play-off stage while Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have been eliminated from the race.

Points table

Looking at the points table of PSL Season 9, Peshawar Zalmi is at the top with 13 points from 10 matches, and Multan Sultans is second with 12 points from 9 matches.

Islamabad United are third and fourth with 11 points from 10 matches and Quetta Gladiators, 11 points from 9 matches.

Karachi Kings are fifth with 8 points from 10 matches while Lahore Qalandars are at the last place with 3 points from 10 matches.

It should be noted that each team has to play 10, 10 matches in the first phase, after which the playoff phase will begin.