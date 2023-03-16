LAHORE: Today, Thursday, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, a star-studded Peshawar Zalmi will take on a fiery Islamabad United in the first semifinal match.

For both teams, today’s match is crucial since the victor advances to the second elimination round, which will be played tomorrow, Friday, March 17. After securing the third slot, the Shadab-led team was automatically qualified for the playoffs.

The Yellow Storm In contrast, Zalmi is crouching at position four to go into the Eliminator and is one spot behind United. The most recent match between Zalmi and United took place on March 12 and was won by Babar Azam’s team by 13 runs.

The head-to-head record between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United is tied at 10-10. Of the 20 games that the two sides have played against one another so far in the Pakistan Super League, they have each won 10.

United has won three of their last five games against Zalmi, maintaining control of their recent encounters.

Squads

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Wasim, and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sufiyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Haseebullah Khan (wk),