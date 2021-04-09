PESHAWAR: The traffic police of the provincial capital have launched a YouTube channel to educate road users about traffic rules and update them on traffic situation on the local roads. Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Ahsan launched the channel during a special ceremony at the traffic police’s headquarters here. He said the YouTube channel would telecast programmes in both Urdu and Pashto languages.

The CTO said the initiative would provide updates to road users on traffic situation in the city after every 15 minutes and alternate routes in case of road closures from 9am to 5pm daily and thus, ensuring better traffic management. He said the police were trying their best to resolve the capital city’s traffic problems and digitalise their services.