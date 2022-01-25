PESHAWAR: A man has registered a first information report (FIR) against his friend for allegedly shooting his dog dead in Peshawar.

The media outlet said the case has been registered at the Mattani police station. The complainant, in the FIR, mentioned that his friend shot his dog without any reason, according to the police.

Police told the media outlet that they are yet to receive a postmortem report from the veterinary hospital. They said a person can be imprisoned for two to five years for killing an animal.