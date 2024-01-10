It is not known how the Supreme Court will look at the election symbol issue, Shaikh Usmani

ISLAMABAD:Justice (R) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

It is true that if you want democracy, start with your party,

The Election Commission should accept the decision of Peshawar High Court,

PTI’s intra-party elections have always been subject to controversy,

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi has taken a good step by resigning,

If he resigns, his case is over,

Lifetime disqualification decision welcome, decision already looked weak,

The status of Sadiq and Amin is very high, none can reach it except the Prophets,

Lifelong disqualification has been decided, challenges may come,

After any decision comes many challenges,

PPP is considering itself as a strong candidate,

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Peshawar High Court decision on election symbol is welcome,

Only the Supreme Court can disqualify any party, said Wajihauddin

If an attempt is made to disqualify him by taking election symbol, it will not be according to the constitution and law, Wajihauddin.

In all political parties there are almost similar intra-party elections,

It is not appropriate to order a party to conduct re-election within a few days,

Judges need to be very careful, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

Even the smallest mistake of unpopular judges is magnified,

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was so forced that he resigned,

Judges should not give any soft corner to anyone in the current situation,

The caretaker law minister of Punjab, Kanwar Dalshad, spoke in the Sachi Baat program

We have great respect for the Chief Election Commissioner, Kanwardalshad

Peshawar High Court has given its decision under Level Playing Field,

If the Supreme Court also rejects the Election Commission’s appeal, the reputation of the institution will be affected,

The election is coming, it is not right to go to the Supreme Court with a small transaction,

We have reservations over the decisions on Article 621F,

We have many arguments on Article 621F but we are silent,

The period of ineligibility should have been 6 years instead of 5 years,

In India also the period of disqualification has been set at 6 years,

Laws are made here, but they are not acted upon,

No matter who wins the election, it is up to the people to decide

Peshawar High Court’s judgments are better strengthened,

Former Tehreek-e-Insaf member Akbar S. Babar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The court did not even give any notice to the 4 persons who challenged,

It would have been better if we had been heard in the Peshawar High Court, Akbar

The intra-party elections were completed sitting in a closed room on a computer,

A mere paper work was done to satisfy the Election Commission,

We expected that hearings would give us an opportunity to speak,

The question is whether the Election Commission can use its constitutional powers,

Tehreek-e-Insaf used to say in the foreign funding case that the Election Commission has no authority,

Workers have the right to contest elections in intra-party elections, we were deprived,

The Election Commission has the authority to see that the elections of political parties are in accordance with the law,

PTI lawyers consider the party above the law and constitution?,

In PTI there is a fight for ticket and power acquisition,

A group of few lawyers have taken over the party, former Tehreek-e-Insaf member

Akbar S. Babur has fought a war in foreign fundcase,

Akbar S. Babar should go to Supreme Court on election symbol issue,

If the Election Commission files an appeal in the Supreme Court, then it is not appropriate,

Election Commission is a constitutional body, it should defend its decision,

We are fully prepared to go to the Supreme Court, but the Election Commission is also a party,

It is there in the constitution that if the electoral symbol is withdrawn, the courts can be approached,

The Election Commission has fulfilled its responsibility well on the issue of election symbol, Kanwardalshad Such things keep coming up during elections, What is happening this time was not expected,

Getting the mark of the bat is a positive development for Tehreek-e-Insaf, SK Niazi

Only time will tell if elections are held or not,

Every day, getting undressed and getting married was in the news and became famous,

People said that they tried to snatch it but could not snatch it,

If there was no sign of the bat, there would have been problems for Tehreek-e-Insaf, SK Niazi