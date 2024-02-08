A fake official who entered the polling station wearing a police uniform was arrested in Peshawar.

The armed suspect was arrested from Polling Station No. 179 of National Assembly Constituency NA-31 in Peshawar.

Police say that the armed accused entered the polling station wearing police uniforms.

According to the police, the accused has been transferred to the police station and the investigation has started.

It should be noted that in connection with the general elections to be held across the country, very strict security arrangements have been made in several cities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.