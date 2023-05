Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s request for exemption from personal appearance in the case of assaulting police officers and thwarting the police raid on his home was denied by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

Pervaiz Elahi’s attorney, Amir Saeed Ran, had submitted the request for exemption from personal attendance.

Pervaiz Elahi was required to appear in court after the court rejected his plea. Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, an ATC judge, had heard the case.