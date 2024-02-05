On Thursday, voters will choose a new administration to handle one of the greatest economic crises the nation has ever faced: in the previous two years, growth has slowed, inflation has surged to all-time highs, the rupee has fast declined, and foreign reserves have rapidly depleted.

But as can be seen from their individual election manifestos, none of the three main candidates for president—the PML-N, PTI, and PPP—have an effective short- to long-term plan to address the severe economic issues. Importantly, no party discusses how they plan to proceed with contacting the IMF for a longer-term, larger finance programme once the present $3 billion facility expires in mid-April, which is necessary to prevent default and is essential to economic resurgence.

Each party has made meaningless promises in place of providing a manifesto that outlines economic objectives, priorities, and policy intentions, as well as a plan for reaching macroeconomic and other targets.

For instance, the PML-N, whose leadership frequently emphasises the importance of the party’s “development narrative” and the construction of a network of highways and roads, has promised to add 10 million jobs, raise wages to keep up with inflation, and slash electricity costs by 20–30%. How? They give no justification. To lessen the impact of inflation on voters, the PPP has also pledged to double incomes, offer free electricity up to 300 units, and create job possibilities for young people entering the labour market.

The PTI has steered clear of populist pledges, but like the PML-N and PPP, it has an economic agenda heavy on rhetoric and scant on actual plans for achieving the macroeconomic objectives outlined in its manifesto.

Political parties may most effectively reach out to the public and mobilise support for their socioeconomic agendas during elections. However, in Pakistan, parties typically shy away from offering precise, fact-based policy targets together with a comprehensive plan outlining when and how they plan to carry out their economic commitments. A PIDE analysis of the major parties’ previous election manifestos reveals that these statements were mostly made up of meaningless platitudes with little thought given to how they would be implemented.

PTI is staking its claims on its “economic performance” amid the Covid pandemic, and PPP is doing so on the basis of its social welfare programme, while the PML-N is trying to win over voters with its pledge to bring about “speedy development.” This indicates that if these parties are elected to power, they will not be able to implement any ready-made economic policy plans.

While the PML-N and PTI have both released new manifestos that include vague macroeconomic, export, and other targets and priorities, they do not provide any concrete plans or workable solutions for achieving these objectives should they win elections. It is understandable why these parties are unable to carry out their economic objectives throughout the course of even one budget cycle.