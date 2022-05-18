<!-- wp:image {"width":1063,"height":662} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/Ishaq-Dar1608647642-0\/Ishaq-Dar1608647642-0.png" alt="former finance minister ishaq dar screengrab bbc" width="1063" height="662"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: An accountability <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">court in Islamabad <\/a>on Wednesday re-issued a perpetual arrest warrant of arrest\u00a0for former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case against him.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Justice Muhammad Bashir, while hearing acquittal pleas filed by the co-accused in the case, said the proceedings in the case will only move forward once Dar, who is in a self-imposed exile in London, will be arrested.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Afzal Qureshi, a prosecutor for the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">National Accountability Bureau <\/a>(NAB), and the lawyers of the co-accused appeared before the court.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The judge said the decision on the appeal seeking acquittal will be announced following the PML-N leader's arrest and his presence in this court.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till the detention of the PML-N leader.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In December 2017, an accountability court declared the former finance minister an absconder over his non-compliance with the authorities concerned in the corruption reference.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In 2019, following the orders of an accountability court, then Punjab government had sought the auctioning of Dar\u2019s property. However, the decision was challenged by his wife before an appellate court.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Earlier this year, the court had withdrawn its order and the NAB was allowed to go ahead with the auction. Subsequently in February this year, NAB wrote a letter to the Lahore deputy commissioner asking them to auction the house without delay.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The four-kanal bungalow located in Lahore\u2019s Gulberg area is estimated to have a market price of Rs250 million and NAB wants it to be auctioned under Section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> (CrPC).<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->