Islamabad: The Accountability Court has suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz in NAB references.

Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the reserved verdict, on this occasion Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s lawyers Qazi Misbah-ul-Hasan and Rana Irfan appeared in the court.

Qazi Misbah said that Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz want to come to Pakistan on March 12. NAB prosecutor said in the court that the accused will have to appear, without that the arrest warrant cannot be suspended.

The court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz till March 14 while pronouncing the reserved judgment yesterday.

It should be noted that Hasan and Hussain Nawaz had filed petitions in Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia references, in which the arrest warrant was requested to be suspended.

The accountability court declared the two accused as advertisers in these references 7 years ago