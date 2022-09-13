Brahmstra : Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has a massive budget of about INR 410 crore, making it the most costly film ever produced in Bollywood.The star-studded movie, which Karan Johar produced, has crossed the INR 200 crore milestone and is aiming to join the 500 crore club.

The film is performing remarkably well at the box office.According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor, who played the title role in Shiva, received a salary of between INR 25 and 30 crore for the movie. The lead actress received a salary of between INR 10 and 12 crore.

According to rumours, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s part in the movie is the most important one. The 63-year-old Telugu actor, who has appeared in more than 100 films, received a salary of INR 9 to 11 crore for the picture.