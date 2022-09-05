NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal defeated close friend Richard Gasquet for the 18th time on Saturday to move to the fourth round of the US Open. Iga Swiatek, the world’s top player, reached the round of 16 for the second year in a row.

The four-time champion Nadal improved to an unblemished 18-0 record over Gasquet and kept alive his hopes of capturing a 23rd Grand Slam title with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory.Since their first encounter as juniors, Nadal has beaten Gasquet of France in 34 straight sets.

He easily prevailed in the opening nine games of the match on Saturday until Gasquet scored. Nadal praised the American youngster, calling him “a fantastic player, very dynamic, and extremely fast.”Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman was defeated by Tiafoe 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-4, sending him for the third year in a row into the round of 16.

The bloodied nose that Nadal, 36, sustained in the second round when he inadvertently hit his face with his racquet did not appear to bother him.It’s a bit bigger than normal, but it’s okay, he humorously remarked.

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal’s rumoured Grand Slam replacement, won his 47th match of the year despite breaking one of his shoes.The third-seeded athlete, who is 19 years old, defeated American Jenson Brooksby with scores of 6-3, 6-3, and 6-3.