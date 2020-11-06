Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the new Main Line-1 railway project will transport people from Karachi to Lahore in just seven hours

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hassan Abdal Railway Station in Attock, PM Khan said the biggest investment worth $6 billion in the railways is coming to Pakistan through the Main Line-1 project.

“It will take only seven hours to transport people from Karachi to Lahore,” he said, referring to the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line.He said the role of the railways is “crucial” in “Naya Pakistan” because it is a cheap and comfortable way to travel.Khan emphasised the need for investment in the tourism industry and said Pakistan can be a centre for tourism.

“Condé Nast named Pakistan as the best holiday destination,” he said. “If we work on tourism, there will be no need to seek loans from the International Monetary Fund.”

The government has spent Rs300 million to reconstruct and renovate the Hassan Abdal Railway Station after 127 years. It has been upgraded to two floors with a canteen and has clean water supply.

