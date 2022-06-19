ISLAMABAD: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said on Sunday that the citizens have rejected Imran Khan’s negative tactics, and that his call for protest will be a flop.

She added that the people of Pakistan have recognised former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phoney and unethical face in a tweet in response to his call for protest on Sunday night.

She made a jab at Imran, saying that those who fled the country on the night of May 25 now sought to promote disorder and anarchy in the country because of inflation caused by their own ineffective administration, now that the PTI’s narrative of “foreign conspiracy” had been debunked.

She questioned why the people should march to the streets in support of those who sold national interest for a few jewels.

She questioned why the public should respond to the cry of a hypocrite who loots national riches while in power.

Why should people come out in support of someone who has deprived the working class of employment and livelihood, she asked, and why should they react to the call of those who are responsible for the country’s inflation, economic disaster, and unemployment?

She claimed that the people would not heed the call of those who had caused the “storm of inflation” and had signed IMF accords on shaky footing.

Why should people respond to those who raised flour prices from Rs 35 to Rs 90 per kg and sugar prices from Rs 52 to Rs 120?

The minister insisted that the public would ignore the protests of those who had conducted a “bloody march” last month and killed police officers who were doing their jobs.