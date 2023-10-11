There is nothing wrong in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, Naveed Malik

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze news Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that,The meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar was pleasant, I was invited as a senior journalist,The conversation in the meeting showed that the caretaker government wants to hold elections soon, People have a lot of doubts about the election, Afghans have big businesses and properties here, Immediate eviction of Afghan refugees will be a big challenge, Nawaz Sharif should return to the country, There was no big case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, If elections are held, which party is expected to come to power? Fingers were pointed at the number of elections held in Pakistan

President High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program

There is nothing wrong in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

No one is harmed by the Practice and Procedure Act,

It was to be decided tomorrow that another government could not change the law,

The main function of Parliament is to legislate,

Parliament can also amend the constitution if it wants,

Parliament’s law can be imposed or no one can impose it,

Any law made against the Constitution can be annulled by the Supreme Court,

The Act is not reducing the authority of the Supreme Court,

Neither the act will affect the independence of the judiciary,

Alekesh is near, there will be a pile of cases in the Supreme Court,

Nawaz Sharif is also returning to the country, many cases will also be opened,

A lot of hopes are attached to the current Chief Justice,

Hopefully, in the future, they will take such steps that will improve the justice system,

Chief Justice’s attitude towards lawyers is a bit aggressive,

A judge should not get angry,

There is a bit of disappointment in the legal community over the remarks of the Chief Justice, the attitude that is being kept with the lawyers is not worthy of their position

Lawyers don’t ask for anything else, they just say to be heard with respect,Broadcasting of cases will bring awareness among people, Political parties can demand that their cases be heard live,

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the dollar has fallen so much,

Depreciation of the dollar is expected to reduce inflation,

Hamas-Palestine war may raise oil prices,

UAE and Saudi Arabia wanted to invest in Pakistan,

It is feared that investment may not be affected due to the Palestine issue,

There has been a slight increase in the stock market,

Foreign investors are continuously picking up shares in our companies,

The first condition for foreign investors to come in is currency stability, the option bag

Our currency is constantly destabilizing, said economist

Second IMF review to begin,

The IMF will see how far we have achieved our targets, the authority said

Thank God the revenue target is met, they seem satisfied with that,

Political stability in the country is absolutely necessary,

Elections are expected in late January or early February,

Smuggling and corruption have been controlled to a great extent in the country,

The Army Chief assured that action will be taken against anyone involved in smuggling,

Do not compromise on smuggling again,