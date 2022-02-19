The hefty hike in motor fuel prices has already stoked a fresh round of inflation, sending the cost of transport, food, clothing and other essential items to new heights, and causing more financial stress to households. The popular outrage against the soaring fuel costs is so cogent that even allies of the ruling PTI have been forced to demand the immediate withdrawal of the increase. The PTI’s response has lacked compassion for a vast majority of households already struggling to make ends meet. A minister, for example, has advised people to “use as little fuel as possible”. He didn’t elaborate how. Should they stop going to work or send their children to school? Other ministers blame the rising global oil prices for the hike in domestic fuel costs. Indeed, the recent surge in fuel costs this year has been primarily driven by geopolitical factors such as Russia’s ongoing military build-up near Ukraine rather than anything in the government’s control.

the government dropped a “petrol bomb” on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per liter.

Shibli Faraz, the federal minister for Science and Technology on Wednesday advised the public to use “as little fuel as possible,”

The minister said that it would’ve been a different case if Pakistan had its own petrol or if the country had oil wells.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League (N) strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for dropping another petrol bomb on the masses.

In his tweet, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, “Every action of this government is a message of new destruction. An increase of Rs 12 per liter in petroleum product prices is tantamount to crushing the people. Every supporter of this government should see which tyrants he has handed over Pakistan to. What else will this change do to the country?”

According to the government notification, petrol price has been increased by Rs 12.03 per liter and high-speed diesel price by Rs 9.53 per liter. Similarly, the price of light-speed diesel has risen by Rs 9.43 per liter while kerosene has been increased by Rs 10.08 per liter

With the latest increase, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs 147.82 per liter to Rs 159.86 per liter and high-speed diesel from Rs 144.622 to Rs 154.15 per liter, light diesel oil has been increased from Rs 114.54 per liter to Rs 123.97 per liter and kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 116.48 per liter to Rs 126.56 per liter.

With the latest hike, the prices of petroleum products have reached a historic high. New prices will be applicable from Tuesday midnight.

Still, the government should think of further slashing taxes on petroleum products to provide the people some breathing space in a highly inflationary environment.