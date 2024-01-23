If a strong government is formed, there will be continuity in economic policies, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, Nawaz Sharif was not coming in front of people so people were disappointedNawaz Sharif’s rally in Mansehra increased people’s excitement, A new government should come to improve the economy, It is hoped that the economic affairs will improve with the arrival of Muslim League-N,

There has been no economic development in the last three and a half years

People are hoping from PML-N that they can fix the economy, No one knows the future but more people have hopes than Nawaz SharifNext ten to twelve days are hard work for PML-N.

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig also spoke truthfully in Sachi Baat programme, People are not taking much interest in investing in the country, Investors in the country are waiting for the election on February 8, If a mixed government is formed, it will not be able to take major decisions, If a strong government is formed, there will be continuity in economic policies, Internal and external investment has stopped and everyone is waiting for the election, The stock market first went up then came down and now it is going up again and Thanks be to Allah, the Iran conflict was resolved very soon. Pakistan Army has given an effective message that we have the ability to respond, We are proud of our forces, intelligence agencies and Pakistan Air Force. Our stalled affairs can only be done by the new government, The third IMF tranche of $1.1 billion will go to the new government.

Economist Raziq Raja’s special participation in Sachi Baat program

Basically our backbone is the economy, Just decided to hold the election and the stock market started to improve, The confusion of not having an election was removed from the meeting of the PML-N in Mansehra, Foreign investors cannot be attracted during caretaker government. The darkness that was covering the country has started to disappear.