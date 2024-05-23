Lahore: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has asked how will the industry run when electricity is so expensive. People are going abroad because of these conditions.

While giving a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem said that an IPP earned a profit of 28 billion and did not generate one megawatt of electricity, IPPs were paid 1800 billion rupees, 9000 megawatt is the electricity that cost the nation. Pays but does not use, why not revise the contract of IPPs?

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami said that people installed solar panels after being disappointed with these conditions, now there is talk of ending net metering and imposing more taxes on solar panels, how will the industry work when electricity is so expensive? People are going abroad because of these conditions.

Hafiz Naeem said that a certain section does not declare their assets and is taking Pakistan’s wealth out, the Supreme Court should conduct an inquiry on Dubai Property Leaks, those who did not declare their assets should be disqualified by the Election Commission.

He further said that a minister says that he has done this work legally, then the minister should become the minister of Dubai, be it a politician, bureaucrat or military officer, money trail should come, if London, Australia, who will be left if there are leaks of foreign and offshore companies?