ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has barred the television channels from coverage of “hate mongers, perpetrators and their facilitators” in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the country. In its latest directives to the television channels, the regulatory body calls for ensuring the provision of right to freedom of speech and expression to citizens, but it is subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the country.

“As per Article 19 of the Constitution of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part there of friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, [commission of] or incitement to an offence.”

It further said, “It is crucial to strike a balance between protecting freedom of speech and maintaining public order. Restrictions on speech during riots or situations of unrest are often aimed at preventing the escalation of violence and safeguarding the safety and well-being of the general public.”

PEMRA also gave a reference of May 9 incidents when protests had erupted in various cities following the arrest of a political party’s head. During the protests, military properties were ransacked by the workers of the PTI.