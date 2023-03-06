The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday ordered an immediate ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels due to his “inflammatory remarks against the state institutions and officers”.

The choice was made hours after the deposed prime minister, who had been forced from office in April of last year following a vote of no-confidence, had made a forceful speech outside his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore following the arrival of a police squad to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The media watchdog advised all TV networks not to carry Khan’s live or taped statements, speeches, or chats in its notification.

Imran Khan continually accuses state institutions by making flimsy claims, it continued.

The notification also claimed that the PTI leader incited hatred towards institutions and their employees through his inflammatory remarks. His remarks might lead to a breakdown in law and order in the nation, it continued.

On February 21, the media watchdog organisation also forbade television networks from covering terrorist assaults.

The instructions followed earlier rulings on the matter requesting TV broadcasters to abide by the 2015 PEMRA Electronic Media Code of Conduct’s rules.

The media watchdog barred TV broadcasters from covering the rape incident that happened in Islamabad’s F-9 park on the second day of the same month during the first week of February.

The electronic regulatory authority announced a restriction on reporting on the rape event, citing careless reporting by a “few” channels that accidentally revealed the victim’s identify.