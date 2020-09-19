PEMRA code of conduct does not allow convicts to speak publicly: Federal govt

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government says that any convicted person who makes public speeches will be dealt with by the Law, as stipulated by PEMRA’s code of conduct. This was said during a press conference by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Adviser to PM on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Saturday. Alluding to Nawaz Sharif, Shibli Faraz said he is a convicted person who fled the country on the pretext of indisposition. He said that no legislation was done in the past to check money laundering. FATF related bills recently passed by the joint sitting of parliament were very important to steer the country out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force. Referring to opposition’s All Parties Conference to be held on Sunday, he said such gatherings have failed in the past and the result of the latest one will also be zero. He said the government is ready to sit with the opposition for legislation and public welfare but no compromise will be made on corruption. Highlighting the improvements witnessed on the economic front and Covid-19, the Information Minister said the benefits of the economic recovery have started reaching the masses. Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said the opposition parties wanted concessions for extending support to the FATF related bills. He said the opposition also resorted to propaganda campaign against the FATF related bills to mislead the nation. The Adviser on Interior clarified that the government has simplified the anti-money laundering bill and deleted the power of arrest from it. He said the money laundering has also been made a cognizable offense as is the practice in the world. NNI