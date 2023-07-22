ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said media houses and journalists had been given representation in the decision-making process regarding disinformation and misinformation through the Pemra Amendment Bill, 2023 – a move that ends the arbitrary role of the regulatory body chairman.

Marriyum explained that any matter related to taking an action – including closing down a TV channel on charges of promoting disinformation and misinformation (fake news) – would be presented before a three-member committee headed by the Pemra chairman with one member each from media houses and journalists’ bodies.

The defendant would have an opportunity for appeal before the Council of Complaints where representation had been provided to the broadcasters and journalists, said the minister who added that TV channels used to promote the fake news for their own gains but they would be held accountable in future.

Addressing a press conference, Marriyum said a working journalist would be able to file a complaint with the Pemra Council of Complaints on a wide range of subjects including minimum wages and timely disbursement of salaries.

She told reporters that government advertisements won’t be issued to those TV channels which did not release salaries to its employees.

Legislation had been introduced on misinformation for the first time in the country, she said, adding that the difference between disinformation and misinformation was clearly defined.

She said the former information used to slap and threaten journalists, adding that Pemra remained the tool to stifle media during the four-year rule of the previous government.

The draft legislation was product of consultation with the all stakeholders and the process took 11 months, said the minister who added that the original Pemra law did not provide any room to the media and working journalists as it was introduced by a dictator in 2002.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting had unanimously approved the Pemra Amendment Bill 2023, describing the draft law as a historic initiative for the welfare of journalists.

The two important definitions:



The terms disinformation and misinformation have been defined in the bill.

Disinformation: Verifiably false, misleading, manipulated, created or fabricated information that is disseminated or shared with the intention to cause harm to the reputation of or to harass any person for political, personal, or financial interest or gains without making an effort to get other person’s point of view or not giving it proper coverage and space but does not include misinformation

Misinformation: Verifiable false content or information that is unintentionally disseminated or shared