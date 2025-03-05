LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the Punjab government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in the applications filed against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025.Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC conducted hearing on the petitions filed against the enactment of PECA.

During the hearing, the federal government submitted its replies while the Punjab government and PEMRA didn’t submit their replies, hence drawing court’s ire.The PTA lawyer demanded more time for submission of their response to which Justice Haider intervened by saying that law would take its course if the questions raised by the court remained unanswered until the next hearing.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until March 13.