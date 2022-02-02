ISLAMABAD: The illegally detained youth leader from the People’s Democratic Party, Waheed Parra was found unconscious in jail in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Waheed Para, currently detained under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over various fake cases imposed by Bharatiya Janata Party, (BJP), regime on him was found unconscious in Central Jail, Srinagar.

The jail inmates were alarmed about his unconsciousness, so the jail authorities took him to the Police Hospital for a check-up. It was said that doctors while checking Waheed had recommended further treatment, Echo scan, and follow-up check-up in Super Specialty.

The family of Waheed Parra said that “Waheed’s health is worsening day-by-day and we are in shock to hear that he was found unconscious in a barrack by fellow detainees.”

The family has demanded better medical facilities for Waheed Parra.

Official sources told the media that Waheed was taken to hospital after his Blood Pressure (BP) suddenly dropped. After giving medical aid, Parra was discharged from the hospital and was shifted back to Central Jail, Srinagar, the sourced added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Para was arrested by the dreaded, Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25, 2020, just a day after he announced his candidacy for the District Development Council (DDC) elections and filed nomination papers.