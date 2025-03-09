LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for more rainfall during Ramazan.According to the PDMA spokesperson, rain is expected in most districts of Punjab from March 9 to 16, with predictions of rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiyat, and other mountainous areas.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to stay on high alert. WASA, Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department, Livestock, and other relevant agencies have also been notified.Rain is likely in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh.