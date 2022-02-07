MIANWALI: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — would never support the presidential system in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Mianwali, Fazl, who also heads the PDM, said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, and he could meet with other parties under this authority.

The JUI-F chief maintained that the foundation of change had been laid after his party’s success in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

“The JUI-F does not recognize the illegitimate government of PTI and we will get rid of it,” he added.

The Maulana said the PDM would never accept the presidential system.

Fazl said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a great project, but not functioning for three years.

“Our Majlis-e-Shura will decide on the strategy for the local body elections in Punjab.”

A day earlier, Fazl said his party would restart work on CPEC once it was voted to power.

He was addressing a rally at Yark Interchange in DI Khan in connection with the local bodices’ polls despite the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and district administration had not allowed the JUF-F to stage a gathering in the district.

He blamed the current government for stopping work on a strategic project like CPEC.

He said the development of backward areas was the priority of his party and announcing an uplift package for an area ahead of elections was tantamount to buying votes.

“This is unjust, but still practiced by the present government,” he added.

“In the three years of PTI rule a common man is unable to buy medicines,” he claimed, adding that holding the local government polls in two phases was aimed at turning the tide towards the PTI.

“We defeated them in the first phase and we will do it in the second phase too.”

Fazl hit out at the PTI government and said it had introduced four “mini budgets” in three and a half years of its rule.