SAHIWAL: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) destined to fail,

“All dacoits are trying to blackmail me to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)”, he said while speaking to journalists in Sahiwal at the launch of Kamyab Kisan Programme.

PM Imran Khan said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman is a corrupt man and calling him maulana is the disgrace of the religious schoolars.

On upcoming Senate elections, he said that the PTI government is moving for a constitutional amendment to hold senate polls through a show of hands.

We are aware who is putting money on the senate polls, he said and added that he was too offered money in the Senate polls. The premier said that PTI expelled its elected members for selling out their votes in the last Senate elections.

Those who become senators by spending Rs50mn, how come they would not make money, the PM questioned.

Imran Khan said government land cannot be occupied without political patronage and recent show of solidarity with the Khokhar brothers by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is proof of it. “Khokhar brothers were occupying govt land of Rs1.3bn.”

Expressing his views on the foreign funding case, he said those who wanted to trap PTI in the case have ended up in trapping themselves.

We have submitted a record of 40,000 accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan in a foreign funding case.