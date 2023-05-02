By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program SK Niazi discusses the current political instability and judiciary rule. He asked about the best solutions to solve this problem. SK Niazi said PDM is not taking serious interest in dialogues. Although there are dialogues are in progress between the parties. Everything is clear in Parvaiz Elahi case.

Replying to the question Justice ®️ Shaiq Usmani said first we have to see who will be the chief justice during the election? PDM wants Justice Faiz Issa as chief justice. SC can review its decision. PDM and PTI dialogues will show no result.ECP is making excuses about funds. There are no chances of election before August. If political parties make unity court can change its decision. Parliament is taking wrong steps. There is no truth about clashes in judiciary.

Answering to question about PDM dialogues, he added that it is cleared PDM is not taking serious in election. PDM is saying they are forced to sit in dialogues. What Maryam Nawaz said today is really serious. For the first time institutions are being pressurized. If we can’t take steps safely we will face the circumference. Steps which are taking nowadays can cause serious problem ahead. If elections are not held it’s unconstitutional. Every decision taken in SC is according to the constitution.

Elections can be moved to front or back. The purpose is to conduct clean and unbiased election. Judiciary must stop taking part in political problems.

Reacting to question renowned economist Malik Bostan shares his view on current economical crisis. He said IMF is mocking for the agreement. Overseas Pakistani’s can do any sacrifice for the country. When the reserves will increase IMF will be agree for the agreement. IMF is saying exports are more than imports. Instability is the reason behind the Pakistan problems.

He also assured that Pakistan will not default. IMF will be agreeing after the American green signal to them. Pakistan badly needs political stability. Pakistan can take from friendly countries. And Saudi is Pakistan biggest supporter.

Aman Ullah Kanrani famous law expert shared his views on the elections and govt strategy. He said elections are not difficult but impossible to hold on 14th May.

There is nearly two weeks left in the given election date. Constitution says assemblies can’t be dissolved and must complete its 5 year tenure. If govt dissolve assembly I will challenge it in the court. Election requirements must be fulfilled before the election.