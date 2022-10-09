By Sardar Khan Niazi

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a rally in Mianwali rightly said that the PML-N has started a new game of fake audios, saying that it was one of their leaders’ specialties.

A steady wave of audio recordings surfaced of late, allegedly featuring the leaders of the PTI holding private conversations never meant to be heard by the public.

PTI’s former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also characterized these audios as fake. It is better to hold elections as all the PDM government moves are backfiring. Whatever is true and fake, the voters will decide.

For a long time, the political environment of the country has faced grave chaos and instability; whether economic or social. The PDM government should understand that important national issues like the economy, Kashmir, etc. should be the number one priority, as the audio leaks are not so significant.

The purpose of such audio leaks is to divert the attention of the people from Imran Khan, but every audio leak is making Imran Khan more popular.

Despite ill-conceived earlier attempts to frame terrorism and treason charges against Imran Khan, the PDM government is now making a fresh bid to take him down through the Cablegate audio leaks.

The government appears to have put little thought into what it is trying to do. It does not sufficiently acknowledge that source of its investigation is recordings made during the unlawful surveillance of a former prime minister while he was still holding office.

That in itself was a serious breach of national security and the prime minister’s privileges. For the government to seem least interested in pursuing this aspect, even though it too has suffered from it, is a poor demonstration.

Clearly, an unlawfully recorded conversation is not permissible as evidence in any court of law. How will the government prosecute a case without this leaked audio, which provides the entire grounds for its investigation?

The government seems confused while accusing the PTI leadership of pilfering the cipher, which would be a violation of the Official Secrets Act. How can the PTI have stolen the cipher when the PDM government officially reviewed it at the National Security Committee forum soon after it took over?

Clearly, the investigation is not a well-thought-over plan. It will lead to nowhere. The PDM rulers cannot provide relief to people as all of them are trying to get rid of corruption cases against them. They have become inconsiderate because of Imran Khan’s popularity.

How hackers managed to get access to the PM office or residence. The matter needs investigation instead of harassing the politicians. When the government is going to prosecute those who bugged the PM’s office and have released such audio to suit their own agenda?

The best course is to hold elections freely and impartially. All other steps increase the despair of the people and the country. Illogical enthusiasm in victimizing a major party will prove a useless exercise.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has blamed the federal government for trying to divert from audio leaks by lacking cipher claims.

He alleged that the federal government was involved in leaking audio clips of Imran Khan. The government wants to divert attention from its audio leaks and security lapse of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi added that he is worried about how classified documents went missing from the PM office. If a classified document, cipher, or diplomatic cable, went missing from the PM office then it is a big security lapse.

He further said that the audio leaks have not disturbed us. We love Pakistan and there is nothing to worry about anything. It is our duty to defend our motherland when it comes to national interests.