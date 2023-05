ISLAMABAD: The PDM government is going to file a reference against Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and has approved a move to create a special committee to investigate the matter.

The house gave its approval to the motion put forth by Shazia Sobia Soomro.

Members of the parliamentary committee include Khurshid Junejo, Salahuddin Ayubi, Shahnaz Baloch, and Mohsin Shahnawaz.

The committee will also think about submitting references regarding the misconduct of other judges.