The long-anticipated march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, slated for March 26, has now been put off, with PPP seeking time to mull over whether it will support mass resignations from parliament.

A meeting of senior leaders of the PDM was held on Tuesday to discuss the opposition’s next move to oust the government after which PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman briefed the media. Fazlur Rehman said that the alliance planned on resigning from the assemblies as it alongside begins the long march.

He said that PPP expressed their reservations over the two being linked and have sought time to respond.”They will hold a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and will get back to us,” he said.”Until then, the long march must be considered postponed,” he said.

Right after the announcement, the PDM chief left the gathering, leaving behind PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani to address the press conference.