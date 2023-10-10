THE political camaraderie that kept the PDM-led government united is quickly evaporating. As the polls approach, coalition partners that were previously unified in their opposition to the PTI now seem to be drifting apart, with each party finding faults in its former comrades. Even though it split from the PDM on this issue, the PPP seems conflicted about its insistence that the constitutional schedule be followed. The party initially considered using the judicial system to secure adherence to the Constitution, but ultimately decided against it. polls at the end of January eventually appeared to be accepted, but the PPP now appears to be reconsidering that decision in light of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s explicit opposition to polls in January or February on the grounds that snowfall in various regions may reduce turnout. The maulana’s comments have caused quite a stir, and recently both parties have started accusing one another of avoiding the polls.

While the PPP accuses the caretaker governments in Punjab and at the centre of preferring the PML-N, the JUI-F, MQM-P, and GDA accuse the interim government in Sindh of functioning partially in the PPP’s favour. The PML-N, which appears to be the only party that has no concerns about how the caretaker governments have conducted themselves, supports the PPP’s call for a level playing field but denies any advantage it may be receiving from having “pro-Sharif men” in important posts before the general election. The ECP should take note, though perhaps such finger-pointing is to be expected as the elections get closer. It has a responsibility to protect the election from claims of misbehaviour and unfair circumstances, and it must thoroughly examine the grievances brought forth by political parties and act quickly if appropriate. The JUI-F’s last-minute worry about the weather in January is more concerning. The ECP should be quite clear that this is not a valid justification for adding yet another delay to the election schedule. It must be remembered that any attempt to restore political, social, and economic stability to Pakistan will be significantly hampered by an election that does not adhere to the “free and fair” norm. Therefore, it is essential to put an end to any issues as soon as possible and set an election date.