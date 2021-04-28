ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from all posts of the opposition alliance.

PDM chief while reshuffling the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has approved the appointment of Hafiz Hamdullah as Information Secretary. Earlier, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar held this post. The PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday urged the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their decision to resign from all posts of the alliance.

In a press conference, Fazlur Rehman said both parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM. He said PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with the consensus and if any party found violating the consensus then it must be made answerable.

On April 12, Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Karachi after chairing the central executive committee (CEC) session, made the announcement for resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice