

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot defeat [PM] Imran Khan as he is a “political heavyweight.”



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rashid said the opposition had not left any corner of the country where it did not hold a rally in six months, while Prime Minister Imran Khan postponed his rallies due to rise in pandemic cases. Rashid said that the people have rejected the PDM’s narrative. He said that postponement of the PDM’s long march is a good decision amid rising coronavirus cases in the country and the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

He invited the PDM members to come to the National Assembly and take part in the legislation of electoral reforms. Rashid said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can be given permission to return to Pakistan in 24 hours provided a written request is made to the ministry. He said the guarantee of life and death of the former premier cannot be given as that lays with God. “Nawaz Sharif’s passport has expired. We will do whatever we are authorised to do,” he said.



He said that controlling prices of essential commodities and inflation is the top most priority of the government. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a Ramazan package, worth about eight billion rupees, to benefit the people of the country.



The interior minister informed that Pakistanis would soon be able to apply for visas to Kuwait – the service had been closed since 2011. This will produce job opportunities for the Pakistani youth, he added. “We will replace officers on merit who have been sitting in the ministry for 18 years,” he said. He said two new dams are being built in the country, which will produce cheap electricity along with employment opportunities for the locals.