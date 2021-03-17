

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the internal rift of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stands fully exposed.



In a statement on Wednesday, a day after the PDM failed to reach a consensus on the issue of resignation from assemblies, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it has always been his stance that this is an unnatural alliance.



The foreign minister said the opposition parties expressed their doubts about each other in the Senate elections. He said the PDM neither shared a single manifesto nor vision. “This nexus is based merely on interests,” he added.



“Yesterday, Asif Ali Zardari demanded Nawaz Sharif’s return for resignations, which was rejected by Maryam Nawaz Sharif during the same session,” he said. “My statements issued in regard to the demands of the resignations are on record. Since the beginning, I have been saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not tender their resignations. The PPP will not sacrifice the Sindh government under any condition,” Qureshi said.

He added that the PDM alliance is only to escape NAB’s arrests. “Both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were using each other for their interests so that they may part ways after the fulfilment of their objectives,” he added. He stated that the opposition parties had gathered in the PDM to rescue themselves